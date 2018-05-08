A new breakfast and brunch spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown Los Angeles, called Gizmo's Cereal Bar, is located at 215 W. 6th St., Unit 109.
Billed as DTLA's first cereal bar, Gizmo's offers a wide range of cereals for breakfast fans, including Girl Scouts Thin Mints, Golden Grahams and Frosted Strawberry Mini Wheats. Cereal lovers can also opt for signature bowls, featuring a mix of cereals and toppings.
If cereals aren't enough for your sweet tooth, Gizmo's also offers a selection of Japanese snacks.
The concept is meant "to bring out the inner child in all of us," owner Alejandro Casado explains on the business' Yelp page.
Gizmo's Cereal Bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Astin H. said, "Not your average bowl of cereal! You can build your own bowl or let them create one for you. My favorite is the Almond Joy and the Strawberry Shortcake. Staff is super friendly and the vibe is super chill."
And Jerica S. said, "My favorite part about this bar is their many choices of milk! They had regular, almond, coconut, soy and Lactaid. I'm lactose intolerant, so I was able to use Lactaid as the base for my strawberry milk."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gizmo's Cereal Bar is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 a.m. on Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
DTLA's first cereal bar opens its doors
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News