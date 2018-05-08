Korean barbecue Golden Pig debuts in K-town, with fresh pork belly and more

A new Korean barbecue restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Golden Pig, the fresh addition is located at 3732 W. 6th St. in Koreatown.
As with other Korean barbecue spots, guests at Golden Pig order fresh meats and vegetables, then cook them on a grill. The restaurant specializes in fresh meats, including pork belly, prime rib-eye steak and prime marinated short rib. There are also combinations for those who wish to try several types of meat.
Meals come with banchan (small Korean side dishes), and customers can also order sides like kimchi spicy noodles and steamed egg.
For drinks, look for soju, draft beer and wine.
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Eric B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 5, said, "Golden Pig is outstanding. The service is friendly, the food is top-notch and who couldn't love the dulcet tones of the K-pop softly smoothing your way to silken steaky bliss? Open late, with killer eats, Golden Pig is such a welcome addition to the neighborhood."
And Paul K. said, "Having lived in L.A. for 20 years, I can say with confidence this place is one of my top KBBQ spots. The quality of the meat is A1 and the sides are awesome. Their cilantro salad is a must try."
Head on over to check it out: Golden Pig is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
