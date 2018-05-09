FOOD & DRINK

Koreatown gets a new sushi bar: Pier 69

Photo: Rick C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi and sports bar featuring all-you-can-eat options has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Koreatown, called Pier 69, is located at 3377 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 200.

Pier 69's specialty rolls, appetizers, soups and sushi can be ordered a la carte, but it also offers three tiers of unlimited sushi to go with its smaller plates: rolls only, nigiri sushi and rolls, and the entire menu plus the chef's selection of sashimi. Sushi rolls are made with purple rice and include choices like the Lindsey, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and tempura shrimp.

Through May 14, the top two all-you-can-eat deals come with complimentary champagne to celebrate Pier 69's grand opening.

The new sushi bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

"The price is very reasonable, especially because the food is great quality. The sushi literally was so soft, I felt like it was melting in my mouth," Yelper Tiffany G. said. "Compared to other AYCE sushi restaurants you get your money's worth because the sushi/sashimi is so fresh."

"AYCE option is fair and reasonable. Total came out to be a little cheaper than the total without AYCE option," said Andrea S., adding that despite the free ice cream, "Service wasn't as great as I expected with the price range and vibe."

Head on over to check it out: Pier 69 is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday.
