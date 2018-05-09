REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown?

538 S. Manhattan Place | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Koreatown has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

861 S. Catalina St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 861 S. Catalina St., which is going for $1,450/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

320 S. Gramercy Place, #203




Then there's this 642-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 320 S. Gramercy Place, listed at $1,500/month.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

538 S. Manhattan Place, #324




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 538 S. Manhattan Place, is listed for $1,650/month for its 600-square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, on-site management and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, large windows and granite countertops.

(See the listing here.)

144 S. Westmoreland Ave.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 144 S. Westmoreland Ave., which is going for $1,695/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a stove, generous cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

864 S. New Hampshire Ave., #208




Over at 864 S. New Hampshire Ave., there's this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing, also going for $1,695/month.

In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News