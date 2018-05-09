Find out where you can celebrate California Lawn Bowling Day

This Saturday is California Lawn Bowling Day. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a proclamation in 2006 declaring a California Lawn Bowling Day.Every year since, lawn bowling clubs throughout the Golden State have picked a Saturday in May for their open house. California has more lawn bowling clubs than any other state in the country, with the largest number of clubs residing in SoCal.Members of Generation X and Millennials are flocking to greens in greater numbers, looking for an alternative to traditional sports. If you want to give lawn bowling a try, Hermosa Beach's open house is Saturday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.Long Beach opens its doors to the public Saturday, too, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Long Beach is one of the older clubs in Southern California, dating back to 1929, but it's not the oldest.That distinction goes to the Pasadena Lawn Bowling Club. Its greens have been around since 1921, and it's known as "The Birthplace of Southern California Lawn Bowling."