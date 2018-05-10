Offender sought after walking out of LA reentry facility

An undated photo of 47-year-old Glen Mullicane.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are looking for an offender who walked away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles.

Glen Mullicane, 47, left from the Male Community Reentry Program on Wednesday, officials said.

At about 2 p.m., an emergency search was conducted after notification that Mullicane's GPS device had been tampered with.

His last known location was near Clark Street in Bellflower, where agents were dispatched to locate and apprehend Mullicane, but he remains at large.

Mullicane is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He was wearing dark-blue denim pants, a white striped polo-shirt and white shoes.

He was received by CDCR on August 18, 2017, with a two-year, eight-month sentence for possession/manufacturing and selling of metal knuckles. Mullicane was transferred from Pleasant Valley State Prison to the MCRP on April 10, 2018. He was scheduled to be released to probation in March 2019.

Anyone who sees Mullicane or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonersearchLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News