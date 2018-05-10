Japanese 'soul food' spot OMSB opens its doors in DTLA

A new Japanese fast-casual rice ball restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called OMSB, the fresh arrival is located in downtown Los Angeles' Warehouse District at 580 S. Alameda St., Suite A.
This spot specializes in omusubi -- custom rice balls with your choice of protein, wrapped in seaweed -- which the restaurant calls "soul food for the Japanese." Meat, fish and vegetarian options are available, including spicy red caviar, lotus root and hamachi. (See the menu here.)
In need of refreshment? OMSB also has a matcha bar with 14 different flavors, Eater LA reports. Try the honey matcha latte, matcha mojito or one of its other unique flavor combinations.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Alice Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "My life before OMSB was void of matcha lattes, but OMSB has opened my eyes to the deliciousness of matcha lattes, and now I've become even more basic."
"I am Japanese and I love this place!" stated Mayuko A. "I had matcha cream cheese and I loved it. I will definitely go back! Oh and their decor is so cute and cozy with inside seating area, as well as an outside patio."
And Lisa N. said, "Delicious rice balls with perfectly cooked rice (can choose white or brown), wrapped in crisp seaweed and choice of protein. Highly recommend the Hamachi (yellowtail) and Soboro (ground chicken)."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. OMSB is open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily.
