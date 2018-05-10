Hermosa Beach residents are complaining about their city going to the dogs.Social media and city council meetings have been filled with residents complaining about pet owners not cleaning up after their dogs.It prompted the city to launch the "Here's the Scoop: For Cleaner Feet, Streets and Water" campaign.The city is asking responsible pet owners to take the online pledge to pick up after their dogs.The pledge is also calling attention to the municipal code regarding pet waste.Failure to carry a visible waste baggie, to pick up after your pet or to dispose of the poop properly can cost you $25 for each offense.