Need a drink? New Valley Village bar The Thirsty Merchant opens its doors

A new indoor-outdoor bar with refreshing beverages has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called The Thirsty Merchant, fresh new addition is located at 12430 Riverside Dr. in Valley Village.
It features a varied menu featuring shared plates, artisanal flatbreads and freshly-ground, juicy burgers. Best of all, the outdoor space comes complete with built-in bocce ball courts, corn hole and foosball.
For starters, come try the smoked wings, fried cheddar cheese curds with housemade marinara or pan-fried dumplings served with sesame ginger dressing. Other offerings include the Cacio Pepe flatbread with black pepper, mozzarella and ricotta bechamel; and the bar's very own Thirsty Burger consisting of cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Merchant sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)
An extensive beer menu is also available, along with specialty cocktails like the Man About Town, a mixture of Evan Williams bourbon, roasted chipotle simple syrup and bitters, poured over a coffee ice cube. (See the cocktail menu here.)
Emily E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "A nice new addition to Valley Village. Food and drinks were delightful and there were gluten-free options."
"Great new spot," echoed Allison R. "Awesome atmosphere. Huge patio with bocce ball, cornhole and shuffleboard. Fun cocktail menu with FROZE!!! Food is REALLY good. Loved the soft pretzels during happy hour. Tried the nachos (delicious), pepperoni flatbread (delicious), and fried artichokes and portebellos (delicious). Highly, highly recommend. Welcome to the neighborhood Thirsty Merchant!
And Haley P. added: "Everything on the menu is under $15. Good music. Great atmosphere. Indoor-outdoor space. Pool. Foosball. Dart. Lots of TVs with lots of games on. Excellent mules. Awesome happy hour 3-8 p.m."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Thirsty Merchant is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Need a drink? New Valley Village bar The Thirsty Merchant opens its doors
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News