Listen up, audiophiles: Going Underground Records is now in East Hollywood

Photo: Going Underground Records/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some vinyl records? Music fans, rejoice: A new business has you covered. The fresh addition to East Hollywood, called Going Underground Records, is located at 4355 Melrose Ave.

Founded in 2001, this spot is central California's largest and longest-running vinyl record store, according to its website, with a recent expansion to Los Angeles.

LPs, 45s, reel-to-reels, stereo equipment, local concert promotional items and more are available to buy, sell or trade to your heart's desire.

Going Underground Records has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a solid five-star rating thus far.

Tay C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 1, said, "Really hangin' hard on this block. Awesome records, plenty of parking and the cutest staff. I'm lost at how amazing the selection is. It'll keep growing and I'll have to move in eventually. Really helpful staff and seems to be fairly priced."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Going Underground Records is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
