Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3810 Wilshire Blvd., #1703 (Koreatown)
Located at 3810 Wilshire Blvd., here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
108 W. Second St., #909 (Downtown)
Also listed at $2,200/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 108 W. Second St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and plenty of windows. The building boasts outdoor space and a roof deck. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6101 Monterey Road, #5 (Montecito Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6101 Monterey Road. It's listed for $2,195/month for its 900-square-feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
316 S. La Jolla Ave. (Beverly Grove)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 316 S. La Jolla Ave. It's also listed for $2,195/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1701 Purdue Ave., #2 (Sawtelle)
Located at 1701 Purdue Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,195/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, generous closet space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)