3 comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Off Book: The Improvised Musical Podcast
For the latest in live musical comedy mashups, check out the Off Book podcast. Playing live, hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino and keyboardist Scott Passarella create a new musical on the spot with special guests. This week, it's featuring Nicole Byer of Loosely Exactly Nicole and Ladylike, and John Gemberling of Broad City, Marry Me, Making History and as Steve Bannon on The President Show.
When: Friday, May 11, 8-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show
The weekly event will feature actor and comedian Esau McGraw as the guest host in a Mother's Day special, with headliner Stephanos Way. Executive producer: Pookey Wigington.
When: Sunday, May 13, 7-8:45 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Adult Swim Presents: Joe Pera Talks With You
Sit down for a special marathon screening of the new Adult Swim comdey Joe Pera Talks With You, starring the eponymous host. Taking the costume of a choir teacher in Michigan, he brings a subtle style of Midwestern mockery to topics like pancakes, bacon, orange juice and strawberries.
When: Sunday, May 13, 8-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
