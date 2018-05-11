SOCIETY

3 comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend




Looking to get some laughs? From an improvised live comedy-musical to a special screening of a new show, there are plenty of options around Los Angeles this weekend.

For the latest in live musical comedy mashups, check out the Off Book podcast. Playing live, hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino and keyboardist Scott Passarella create a new musical on the spot with special guests. This week, it's featuring Nicole Byer of Loosely Exactly Nicole and Ladylike, and John Gemberling of Broad City, Marry Me, Making History and as Steve Bannon on The President Show.

When: Friday, May 11, 8-9:30 p.m.
The weekly event will feature actor and comedian Esau McGraw as the guest host in a Mother's Day special, with headliner Stephanos Way. Executive producer: Pookey Wigington.

When: Sunday, May 13, 7-8:45 p.m.
Sit down for a special marathon screening of the new Adult Swim comdey Joe Pera Talks With You, starring the eponymous host. Taking the costume of a choir teacher in Michigan, he brings a subtle style of Midwestern mockery to topics like pancakes, bacon, orange juice and strawberries.

When: Sunday, May 13, 8-11:30 p.m.
