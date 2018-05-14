FOOD & DRINK

Groundwork Coffee Co. brings organic coffee and tea to Larchmont

Well-known Los Angeles chain Groundwork Coffee Co. has come to Larchmont with a new cafe and coffee shop at 150 N. Larchmont Blvd.

The first location opened in 1990 in Venice, and the coffee roastery has since expanded to various parts of Los Angeles as well as north to Portland, Ore.

Co-owner Jeff Chean joined the company shortly after its initial founding, Sprudge reports, and together with fellow partners Eddy Cola and Steven Levan, he strives to maintain the company's core values and high standards for quality.

On the menu, look for a selection of organic coffees and teas as well as hot and cold house specialties such as Vietnamese iced coffee, horchata cold brew and affogato -- housemade coconut ice cream drowned in espresso.

Be sure to check out the all-day brunch, featuring items made from scratch in the kitchen daily. Offerings include vegan breakfast burritos; a fried egg sandwich with bacon, avocado, harissa hot sauce and more; and housemade ricotta and jam toast complete with honey and spiced pecans. (See the menu here.)

The new cafe has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

David C, who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1, said, "Had the Americano. Coffee was good. Space was decent; however, gets fairly loud when it's a full house. Nice decor and seating/dining was laid out well. Friendly staff."

And Christine P. said, "I'm so happy that Groundwork is back in Larchmont. I used to love going to Bardonna, but they aren't as good as they used to be. I love dirty chai and cappuccino from Groundwork! My favorite place to grab coffee."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Groundwork Coffee Co. is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
