BUSINESS

Long Beach's SteelCraft is expanding

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Long Beach's SteelCraft is expanding. The maker of hip food hubs has broken ground in Bellflower.


SteelCraft uses repurposed shipping containers to build its popular eateries -- something its hometown, Port of Long Beach, has an endless supply of.

SteelCraft then transforms the containers into an outdoor food court and fills them with an array of eclectic food and drink vendors.

Bellflower, along with Garden Grove, makes three total SteelCraft sites. The concept is so popular, both the Garden Grove and Bellflower city councils fast-tracked the approval process.

The eateries signed on for Bellflower include: Ten Mile Brewing, Solid Coffee Roasters, Cassidy's Corner and Long Beach Creamery.

Both Bellflower and Garden Grove locations are expected to open in fall 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdevelopmentconstructionrestaurantsLong BeachLos Angeles CountyBellflower
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News