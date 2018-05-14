BUSINESS

Manhattan Village Mall undergoing internal remodel

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
The Manhattan Village Mall is going through some changes. The internal remodel is the first step in a $180 million project.


The renovations will add 53,000 square feet of open-air dining and outdoor retail space called The Village Shops. This phase of the renovations includes taller ceilings, skylights, new bathrooms, kiosks, touch screen directories, charging stations and a new center court fountain.

The two Macy's locations will combine into one 168,000 square-foot store.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed in 2020.
