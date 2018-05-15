Fresh arrivals: 4 new restaurants to score seafood in Los Angeles

Art & Fish
564 Mateo St., Arts District
Photo: Art & Fish/Yelp
Art & Fish is a new neighborhood Japanese spot, offering seafood and more, located in the center of the burgeoning Arts District.
The fast-casual Art & Fish comes courtesy of California Fish, a wholesaler that specializes in Japanese imports, and is housed in a recently converted warehouse space, reports DTLAer. The lunch spot says its fish varies daily and that it only uses "the finest and freshest ingredients."
The menu features colorful chirashi bowls with miso soup, sashimi and fresh salads. There's also poke, which includes tuna, salmon, negitoro (ground tuna), scallions, avocado and pickled ginger.
For dessert, diners can try a variety of mochi -- a pastry made with rice flour and sweet or bitter fillings -- such as matcha, rose bean and coffee.
Art & Fish's current Yelp rating of five stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Hana K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 26, said, "Their tuna and salmon was super fresh. ... I have never eaten this (high) quality of fish bowl. The price was up to $17, but I thought the quality was the same as Tsukiji Market in Japan."
Raquel A. noted: "I admit that I am a raw fish snob. The fish served was nice and melt-in-your-mouth fresh. The quality was spot on. And the rice was seasoned well. A slight sweetness that balanced well with the fish."
Art & Fish is open from 11 a.m.-7:15 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Wood & Water
13359 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
PHOTO: jules b./YELP
New to Sherman Oaks is Wood & Water, a cocktail bar and New American spot offering seafood and more.
This seafood eatery pitches itself as a "bistro-style restaurant serving seasonal, modern American fare that has multicultural influences and flavors."
Cocktails include everything from the New Fashion to Sage Advice, which is made with vodka, chamomile ginger syrup and vermouth. There are also cleverly named concoctions such as the Rye 'n Gosling and the Geri Halliwell, which includes muddled ginger. Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for a light bite, try the white bean puree or the ahi tartare tacos, both available on the happy hour menu.
Wood & Water currently holds four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Marla H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7, said, "I went with a group of friends last night for dinner. The food was delicious, the owners were friendly and inviting, and our server was great!"
"They did a really nice job with the decor in here," added Yelper Laura A. "The menu is good, although it has some room for growth. I had the fish tacos and they were excellent as was the service. Also, I love when the owner of the restaurant is present and takes the time to stop by the tables, introduce himself and genuinely cares what we think."
Wood & Water is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
Coni'Seafood
4532 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
PHOTO: rAUL a./YELP
Next on the list is newcomer Coni'Seafood in Del Ray, the first new outpost of the popular Mexican-style seafood restaurant in Inglewood. The eatery specializes in Nayarit-style dishes with fish and seafood sourced from Sinaloa and Nayarit, Mexico.
On the menu, expect to see a wide array of ceviche and appetizers like ceviche with shrimp marinated in lemon sauce with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion and mango; a shrimp, octopus, oyster and crab cocktail; and aguachiles, raw shrimp marinated with lemon and green sauce.
For fish and shrimp entrees, look for dishes such as whole-fried tilapia served with rice; chipotle shrimp with cheese and sour cream; and langostinos with a spicy red sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Coni'Seafood currently holds four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
C R. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 7, said: "Finally, the Del Rey location is open! Same great seafood cooked Nayarit style. The old Mariscos Chente interiors have been upgraded with a rustic feel -- new tables, cushy chairs and wood paneling."
Yelper John C. added: "Went for lunch today. We had the ceviche and marlin tacos and pescado a la plancha. Everything was very tasty. I'm so happy to have another good place to eat in Culver City East/Del Rey."
Coni'Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Cal Mare
131 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Photo: Cal mare/Yelp
Last (but not least), Cal Mare is a new Italian spot serving up fresh seafood and pasta in Beverly Grove.
Cal Mare -- which recently debuted at the revamped Beverly Center -- is the latest restaurant from celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina, who has restaurants throughout the U.S. and in Dubai.
Billed as an upscale modern California and Italian eatery helmed by Mina's veteran chef Adam Sobel, Cal Mare's menu features an array of seafood dishes, house-made pastas, and brick-oven pizzas.
Appetizers include pesce palla fritto with crispy blowfish tail and salsa verde and ostriche con agrumi floreali with Pacific oysters, limoncello granita, and pink peppercorn.
On the pasta menu, look for items like tagliatelle al nero, or squid ink pasta with octopus, mussels and Calabrian chile; and spaghetti alla chitarra con vongole, whole-wheat spaghetti with clams and spicy broccoli. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 132 reviews on Yelp, Cal Mare has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Paul K. said, "Must come and try! It fits any budget, great service, great food, great cocktails and great aesthetics! I can't praise my experience enough!"
"What an amazing dinner!" added Yelper Jelena T. "We were transported to Positano for an authentic coastal Italian meal, made possible by chef Adam Sobel."
Cal Mare is open from 4-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 4-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.