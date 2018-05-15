Renting in the LA Metro area: What does $2,800 get you?

We compared what $2,800 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Inglewood and La Verne, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
---
Los Angeles -- 9696 Via Torino, #89
This 1,151-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 9696 Via Torino in Los Angeles' Shadow Hills neighborhood. Asking $2,800/month, it's priced 7 percent below the $3,000 median rent for a two bedroom in Los Angeles.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a patio and in-unit laundry. Small dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 388 E. Ocean Blvd., #1410
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 388 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. It's also listed for $2,800/month for its 1,160-square-feet of space--37 percent pricier than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,049.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Inglewood -- 9216 S. Seventh Ave.
Listed at $2,800/month, this 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 9216 S. Seventh Ave. in Inglewood is 6 percent higher than Inglewood's median three-bedroom rent of $2,650.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in storage features, exposed brick, a backyard and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
La Verne -- 2031 Canopy Lane
Check out this 1,759-square-foot four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 2031 Canopy Lane in La Verne. It's listed for $2,800/month, which is 7 percent less than La Verne's median four-bedroom rent of $3,000.
The home features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The home also features a backyard and an attached garage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)