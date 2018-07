Tuesday, May 15 was National Peace Officer Memorial Day. Police departments throughout the South Bay lowered their flags to half-staff for officers who died in the line of duty.The day coincides with National Police Week: May 13-19. At the Torrance Police Department, there is a living memorial to the fallen. One tree is planted for each of the four fallen Torrance Officers.The officer down memorial page lists 53 line-of-duty deaths nationwide in 2018.