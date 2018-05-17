Two sycamore trees on California Avenue are Santa Monica's latest landmarks.The intertwined western sycamores are the sixth and seventh trees to get landmark status in Santa Monica.The Landmarks Commission found the 80-foot trees have "noteworthy interest or value" in its 4-2 decision.This ends a six-month battle over the trees between city staff and local residents.The battle started when a developer who purchased the property wanted to tear down the house. But any new construction would damage the root system of the trees.The property has since been sold to local residents who say they want to keep the trees and renovate the 100-year-old house.