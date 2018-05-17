Torrance's Wilson Park getting new playground equipment

Wilson Park in Torrance is getting new playground equipment.The Torrance City Council allocated about $235,000 to replace the aging slides and swings. It's part of a decade-long program to improve the city's playgrounds.At 44-acres, Wilson Park is considered a showcase for Torrance. It's home to an 18,200-square-foot sports center, batting cages, a hockey rink and ball fields. A $1.1-million splash pad is under construction and expected to open this summer.Wilson Park also home to a twice-weekly farmers market, one of the biggest in Southern California. City officials say the park's new playground equipment is expected to be installed by June.