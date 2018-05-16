FOOD & DRINK

D'Lunch Spot brings Mediterranean and Mexican eats to Gardena

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Located at 15315 S. Figueroa St. in Gardena, the fresh arrival is called d'Lunch Spot.

Specializing in Mediterranean and Greek fare, the eatery offers an array of fresh salads, wraps and entree plates, which come complete with rice, salad, and pita bread. Additionally, the restaurant serves Mexican-style breakfasts, including burritos and quesadillas.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Hovanes Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 5, said, "I came here earlier today for a quick bite to eat, and I am extremely glad I did. I ordered the spicy Greek fries, and let me tell you, they were absolutely amazing."

And Giovanni K. said, "Gorgeous restaurant! Beautiful dishes, delicious food."

Swing by to take a peek for yourself: D' Lunch Spot is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.
food
