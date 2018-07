Renting in Wilshire Center: What will $1,800 get you?

2955 W. Eighth St.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wilshire Center?According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Wilshire Center is currently hovering around $2,550.So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2955 W. Eighth St.The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stone countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3900 W. First St. It's also listed for $1,795/month.In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 420 S. Manhattan Place that's going for $1,795/month.The apartment features hardwood floors, generous closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large windows and a balcony. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 681 Shatto Place, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and stainless steel appliances.(See the complete listing here .)