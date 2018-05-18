FOOD & DRINK

Carnivore's delight: DTLA's new Hock + Hoof takes global approach to meaty fare

If you've got New American fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Downtown LA, called Hock + Hoof, is located at 517 S. Spring St.

According to the business' website, chef-owners Kat Hu and Justin Yi bonded over their passion for food at the 2015 Food and Wine Festival, then cooked together at Roots & Rye in San Jose. Their menu, "inspired by the cultural diversity of Los Angeles," utilizes French technique to produce "flavor-forward, global cuisine."

The eatery's main focus is on meat, reports Eater LA, with offerings like cowboy steaks, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. Adventurous eaters can sample the chicken liver mousse with kumquat jam or the pig's head with agedashi tofu. (You can view the full menu here.)

Hock + Hoof has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Jenny P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11, said, "I've gone completely BONKERS because of this new restaurant in DTLA!! ... I'm still drunk off the food and maybe a little bit of wine."

Yelper Jeenee Y. added: "Jaw-dropping new restaurant that just opened up in DTLA. Did NOT expect this, but WOW! First time trying these dishes -- literally blew my mind! But, I will say it's not for all. If you're a picky eater, you might have a lot of things to say. But for those who dare and love trying new things, this is the place for you!"

And Nicholas T. said, "The burger. Seriously the best burger I've ever had. The tomahawk steak, 48 oz., was cooked to perfection."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hock + Hoof is open from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 -11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.
