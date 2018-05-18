Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Brentwood, called Northern Cafe, is located at 12009 Wilshire Blvd.
This new outlet, in close proximity to UCLA, is the third location for the San Gabriel Valley-based chain; the other two are situated in Westwood and on Beverly Boulevard.
Northern Cafe specializes in Chinese dumplings, with an extensive menu featuring items like pork and crab dumplings, pork and winter melon xiao mai, and pan-fried pot stickers.
Look for noodle dishes on the menu, too, like pickled pepper beef noodle soup with beef shank and baby bok choy, dan dan noodles in a sesame broth, cold noodles with shredded chicken and more.
There are just three reviews on Yelp thus far, all of which give Northern Cafe a solid five-star rating.
Luna D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 13, said, "Simple, clean food you don't get sick of! I'm already familiar with their Westwood location and was pleased to taste that the quality remains the same. This location comes with free parking, however, which is a bonus. You order at the counter but get served at your table, and the service is very attentive and friendly. Everything on the menu is worth trying at least once."
"Can I give six stars?" asked Yelper Rebecca G. "Clean and comfortable space. Staff are nice, friendly and efficient. Food is the best part. Cold appetizers all look good. Cucumber is the must-try -- fresh crispy cucumber in chili and vinegar. Good for summer!"
And Brett D. shared this tip: "Bring cash and they'll offer a five percent discount."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Northern Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Get noodles, dumplings and more at Brentwood's new Northern Cafe
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News