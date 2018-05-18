Italian eats: Find pizza, pasta and gelato at these 5 new Los Angeles spots

Kony Pizzeria
1101 Gayley Ave., Westwood
Photo: Kony Pizzeria/Yelp
Kony Pizzeria, which offers New York-style pizzas, salads, pastas, heroes and chicken wings, recently debuted in Westwood. This is the second location for the Koreatown favorite.
Kony -- an acronym for King of New York -- specializes in thin-crust, Big Apple-style pies with an Italian twist. Pizza is sold by the slice, as well as in full pies like the chicken jalapeno with red onions and eggplant parmigiana with basil pesto. Customers can also build their own pies from a list of ingredients. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp, Kony Pizzeria has been getting positive attention.
Yelper JS K. wrote: "Built my own broccoli and ricotta, and it was good, but I think their plain white pie base could use a little oomph ... Crust was good -- chewy, yeasty, airy, hint of sweetness around the edge -- but pretty uneven thickness across the base."
"I got two slices and a drink for about $8, which is definitely a deal," said Yelper Peter C. "It's a thin crust, but sturdy ... But it's not cardboard either. In a word, the pizza is delicious."
Kony Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Terra
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: C A./Yelp
Terra is an Italian steakhouse and cocktail bar that recently debuted in the Eataly complex in Century City. Centered around a wood-burning grill, this rooftop bar and restaurant churns out delicate portions of pork, beef and mutton, as well as grass-fed New York strip steaks.
According to Food & Wine, Terra utilizes herbs from its rooftop garden, like mint and basil, to make infused alcohols. Try the Rickey Ricardo (a blend of elderflower, cucumber, soda, and sloe gin) for a taste of summer.
For dessert, there's housemade gelato and sorbet in flavors like pistachio, mango and raspberry.
Terra currently holds four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Brandon H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, said: "BEAUTIFUL space above Eataly -- accessible through a fun spiral staircase. Menu has skewers, salads, veggies, large shareable meats/fish, pastas and sides. Most items are cooked on an open-fire pit grill that you walk past while entering the restaurant. Everything we tried was tasty. Service was top-notch."
"This place is perfect," noted Yelper Laura G. "The outdoor bar, ample seating and staff were superb. We sat at the bar on a beautiful evening and had the meat on a stick (really good) and wine."
Terra is open from 5-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Pirolo's Panino
7461 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: Pirolo's Panino/Yelp
Pirolo's Panino is an Italian sandwich spot, which also offers a variety of salads, plated dishes and desserts.
This fast-casual eatery comes courtesy of chef Michael Pirolo, the James Beard Award semifinalist behind Miami restaurant Macchialina.
On the menu, look for an assortment of "panino" sandwiches in varieties like chicken parm, crispy eggplant with garlic white bean spread or the Italian dip -- house-roasted Italian beef topped with salsa verde and caramelized onions, and served with au jus. There's also a selection of plated dishes, like lemon chicken with roasted potatoes and broccoli rabe. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Pirolo's Panino, which currently holds 3.5-stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Lily K., who reviewed Pirolo's Panino on May 8, wrote: "My new go-to spot for good and affordable eats in Melrose! Almost everything is made from scratch in-house, and they take pride in what they offer."
"Sandwiches are amazing, especially The Godfather!" added Yelper Monica L. "Also the cheese puffs and chef's salad were solid -- will definitely come back for some more!"
Pirolo's Panino is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
No. 10 Restaurant
8436 W. Third St., Beverly Grove
Photo: no. 10 restaurant/Yelp
No. 10 Restaurant is an upscale Italian spot, offering pizza, pasta and desserts. Backed by former Juventus soccer star Alessandro Del Piero and helmed by chefs Nick Parker and Fabio Ugoletti, it offers a dimly-lit and intimate setting in the base of an office tower near the Beverly Center, according to Eater LA.
Menu offerings include artichoke ravioli with kale and pumpkin seed pesto; spaghetti chitarra with sea urchin, grey mullet bottarga and lemon zest; and a tartufata pizza with burrata, squash blossoms and black truffle. (You can view the full menu here.)
No. 10's current rating of four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Denise B., who reviewed No. 10 on May 14, wrote: "West Hollywood's newcomer No. 10 is fantastic. Anyone saying otherwise is not talking about the same restaurant!"
"A new, trendy, modern, authentic Italian restaurant, No. 10 is the newest addition to a street renowned for fine dining," notesYelper Sean A. "A beautiful restaurant with stellar ambiance. ... The lamb chops are a work of art. Not only are they extremely meaty, but they've been seasoned and cooked to perfection."
No. 10 is open from 5-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Mr. Pizza
14851 Victory Blvd., Unit H, Van Nuys
Photo: mr. pizza/Yelp
Neighborhood pizzeria Mr. Pizza not only serves up classic pies, it also offers a wide range of eats, including buffalo wings, salads and desserts.
On the menu, expect to find offerings like a chicken alfredo pizza, a meat lovers' pizza with five different kinds of meat (pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon) and a Greek pizza with feta cheese. Diners can also build their own pies.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Mr. Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Raquel C., who reviewed Mr. Pizza on May 3, wrote: "I am so happy with the pizza from this place! And when your name is Mr. Pizza, you better deliver some good pizza pies! I've had delivery and I've gone for carry-out. Both were good experiences."
Yelper Majid K. said, "Best pizza spot in town. Came here for lunch with a couple of friends. Tried their Greek pizza and loved it."
Mr. Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-11pm.