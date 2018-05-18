REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

2036 Chariton St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

601 N. Spaulding Ave. (Fairfax)




Check out this 500-square-foot studio that's located at 601 N. Spaulding Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and new custom cabinets. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Dogs are welcome here

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

927 S. Westmoreland Ave. (Pico-union)




Located at 927 S. Westmoreland Ave., here's a 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,700/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a balcony and a breakfast bar. Small cats or dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

5535 Carlton Way (Hollywood)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5535 Carlton Way that's going for $1,700/month.

In the studio, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, outdoor space, a residents lounge and garage parking. Pets are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2036 Chariton St. (Cadillac-corning)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2036 Chariton St. It's listed for $1,699/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, closet space, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

18411 Vincennes St. (Northridge)




Located at 18411 Vincennes St., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,698/month.

In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in shelves, large windows and granite countertops. The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
