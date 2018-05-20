3-year-old girl hospitalized after being ejected during car crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after being ejected from a car during a crash at a Hesperia intersection.

Authorities said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Sultana Street and Hickory Avenue around 1:43 p.m. Friday. A 2011 Ford Edge SUV and 2004 Scion crashed and the child was ejected from the Scion, authorities said.

When San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Hesperia station arrived at the scene, they found the little girl suffering from major head injuries and possible internal injuries. She was rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center by helicopter and listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they will look into whether the child was properly restrained at the time of the crash and what caused the collision.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Deputy Taylor Lamson or Sgt. Doug Hubbard at (760) 947-1500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtrafficchild injuredHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News