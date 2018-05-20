TRAFFIC

Torrance Transit to have signs with text codes to know bus arrival times

Torrance Transit is trying to take the guess work out of waiting for the next bus. Now the answer is just a text away.


Torrance Transit is installing 800 bright green signs with a texting code. This allows the system's 4 million passengers it serves annually to use their phones and instantly receive information on when the next bus will arrive.

Bus riders text the keyword "4TTBUS" followed by the code on the sign to 41411. A text arrives instantly with bus arrival information.

Torrance Transit says they will have all 800 green signs in place by the end of the summer.
