FOOD & DRINK

New Hollywood steakhouse APL Restaurant now open in historic Taft Building

Photo: APL Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new steakhouse has opened up in the neighborhood. Called APL Restaurant, the new arrival comes courtesy of chef Adam Perry Lang and is located at 1680 Vine St. in Hollywood's historic Taft Building.

The contemporary establishment says it draws inspiration from the steakhouse classics of the late 1800s and early 1900s, celebrating steaks, chops, seafood and more with an air of "French sensibility."

Appetizers include burrata stone fruit with acacia honey, crab gratin and lodge bread with French butter.

For dinner, try the signature APL short rib complete with pickle salad or a dry-aged and broiled steak available in several different cuts. Other dishes include spaghetti with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes; black cod with clams, Sicilian oregano and garlic; and chicken paillard with tomato, fennel and olive salad. (The full dinner menu is available here.)

The new steakhouse has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Tony Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15, said, "Food was phenomenal and I was lucky to get a reservation a couple days after APL opened. ... I had the dry-aged bone-in ribeye, and it was cooked to a perfect medium rare. The steak was nothing short of amazing -- I can't even use words to describe."

"Simple classics done really, really well," added Yelper Cynthia G. "Costs a pretty penny, but great place for special occasions and fancy dinners."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. APL Restaurant is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News