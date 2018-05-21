New Hollywood steakhouse APL Restaurant now open in historic Taft Building

A new steakhouse has opened up in the neighborhood. Called APL Restaurant, the new arrival comes courtesy of chef Adam Perry Lang and is located at 1680 Vine St. in Hollywood's historic Taft Building.
The contemporary establishment says it draws inspiration from the steakhouse classics of the late 1800s and early 1900s, celebrating steaks, chops, seafood and more with an air of "French sensibility."
Appetizers include burrata stone fruit with acacia honey, crab gratin and lodge bread with French butter.
For dinner, try the signature APL short rib complete with pickle salad or a dry-aged and broiled steak available in several different cuts. Other dishes include spaghetti with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes; black cod with clams, Sicilian oregano and garlic; and chicken paillard with tomato, fennel and olive salad. (The full dinner menu is available here.)
The new steakhouse has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Tony Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15, said, "Food was phenomenal and I was lucky to get a reservation a couple days after APL opened. ... I had the dry-aged bone-in ribeye, and it was cooked to a perfect medium rare. The steak was nothing short of amazing -- I can't even use words to describe."
"Simple classics done really, really well," added Yelper Cynthia G. "Costs a pretty penny, but great place for special occasions and fancy dinners."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. APL Restaurant is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.
