After hours: Top 5 dive bars in Los Angeles, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boozy joints in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. La Chuperia
Photo: La Chuperia/Yelp
Topping the list is family-owned La Chuperia. Located at 1145 N. Mission Road in the heart of Lincoln Heights, the Mexican spot is the highest rated dive bar in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp.
Complete with string lights, neon signs, tacos and an assortment of craft beer, the neighborhood watering hole serves drinks and food until 2 a.m.
2. Crawford's
Photo: Jessica I./Yelp
Next up is Westlake's original Crawford's, situated at 2616 Beverly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the old-school Southern dive bar has proven to be a local favorite, serving up fried chicken with a variety of sides and pub snacks.
In addition to a selection of cold brews and a full-service bar, look for bar fare like hot or regular fried chicken served with sliced bread, coleslaw and a pickle. There are sides on offer, too, such as baked beans, potato salad and boiled peanuts. (You can check out the full menu here.)
3. Dan Sung Sa
PHOTO: charlie t./YELP
Koreatown's Dan Sung Sa, located at 3317 W. Sixth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and Korean spot four stars out of 687 reviews.
This late-night establishment offers everything from rice cakes and frog legs to gingko nuts and chicken feet. According to LA Weekly, "they're the perfect starter to a hangover-preventing meal that must include the legendary sweet-and-spicy chicken wings and famous corn cheese" (corn niblets with melted cheese and mayonnaise).
4. Hinano Cafe
PHOTO: d h./YELP
Hinano Cafe, a dive bar offering burgers and cold beers just steps away from the Venice Beach pier, is another go-to, with four stars out of 584 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 15 Washington Blvd. to see for yourself.
This decades-old local spot is "notorious for being Jim Morrison's favorite Venice hangout," says the establishment's website -- complete with three pool tables, free popcorn and a good selection of beer on tap or by the bottle. Menu offerings include the World Famous Hinano Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard and relish on a bakery-fresh sesame seed/egg bun. (You can check out the full menu here.)
5. 4100 Bar
Photo: 4100 Bar/Yelp
Finally, check out 4100 Bar, which has earned four stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp. You can find the neighborhood spot, open seven days a week, at 1087 Manzanita St. over in Silver Lake.
This dive bar comes courtesy of the DTLA 213 team, its website says, whose other projects include Bar Jackalope and the Arts District Brewing Company. An extensive whiskey list is available including varieties from across the world, and grill master Richard T. of Barbecue Pit Stop serves up a range of barbecue fare on Saturdays and Sundays.