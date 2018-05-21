FOOD & DRINK

Ike's Love & Sandwiches makes Northridge debut, with vegetarian and meat options

Photo: Ike's Love & Sandwiches/Yelp

By Hoodline
If sandwiches are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Ike's Love & Sandwiches, the fresh addition is located at 19500 Plummer St., Suite B2, in Northridge.

This is the third Los Angeles County location for the rapidly expanding San Francisco-based sandwich chain. The eatery now has over 40 locations throughout California, with plans to add more in the future.

On the menu, expect to see more than 30 sandwich offerings, like the Madison Bumgarner with pepper jack cheese, steak and yellow barbecue sauce; the Steve Nash with halal chicken, marinara and provolone; and the Heath Ledger with fried zucchini, Ike's red pesto, ranch and vegan meatballs. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Ike's Love & Sandwiches has been warmly received by patrons.

Claudia B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "OMG, I'm going to have to bring my husband back here. He and I are always searching for a GOOD sandwich shop, and all we ever find is 'OK.' Ike's is GREAT!"

And Meegan A. said, "SO delicious. Other chain sandwich restaurants pale in comparison to Ike's -- other places are honestly a handful of fillings between two pieces of cardboard. Ike's pretty much has options for everyone -- get what sounds yummy to you, and it will be very yummy, fresh and generous."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
