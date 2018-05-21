What does $2,400 rent you in the LA Metro area?

We compared what $2,400 might get you in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Pasadena, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Los Angeles -- 802 N. Sweetzer Ave., #105
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 802 N. Sweetzer Ave. in Los Angeles' Melrose neighborhood. Asking $2,400/month, it's priced 23 percent higher than the $1,945 median rent for a one bedroom in Los Angeles.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and reserved parking. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Santa Monica -- 2025 Ocean Park Blvd.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2025 Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica's Sunset Park neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 550-square-feet of space--16 percent less than Santa Monica's median one-bedroom rent of $2,850.
The apartment features both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a patio and reserved parking. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Pasadena -- 168 N. Wilson Ave.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 870-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 168 N. Wilson Ave. in Pasadena is 11 percent below Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,700.
Apartment amenities include both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)