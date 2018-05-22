Frozen delights: Get ice cream and more at Woodland Hills' new Creamistry

A new spot to score liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen desserts has opened for business in Woodland Hills. Called Creamistry, the new addition is located at 23391 Mulholland Drive, Unit A.
This is one of several Los Angeles-area spots for the made-to-order creamery, which has additional locations throughout Texas, California and Louisiana.
To create your ice cream flavor, start with a base like organic whole milk, a non-dairy fruit-based sorbet mix or vegan coconut milk. Then choose flavors that will be folded in, like cookie butter, Fruity Pebbles, matcha green tea or chocolate. Liquid nitrogen is used to instantly freeze your treat before it's topped with candy, cookies, fruit or sauces.
Other desserts on the menu include liquid nitrogen-frozen milkshakes and floats, affogato, and towering "Creations" mixing multiple ice cream flavors and toppings in one large cup.
Creamistry has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Courtney F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said, "I love this place. It's a family-friendly environment, the employees are helpful and polite, and the ice cream is delicious."
And Liam H. said, "Really kid-friendly atmosphere and a fun experience! The ice cream is super good, and it's so fun to watch it get made! The employees were very friendly and helped walk me through the process."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Creamistry is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles