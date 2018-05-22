The 3 best food and drink events in Los Angeles this week

Echo Park Eats at Echo Park Branch Library

Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc

African Food & Arts Pop Up at Delicious Pizza

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From lawn games and craft cocktails to an African arts and food festival, there's plenty to explore if you're hungry for something new.---Tonight: Join The Food Truck Collective for a weekly street food fest. Taste some of the city's most popular food trucks while enjoying music and games.Tuesday, May 22, 5-9 p.m.Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 W. Temple St.FreeStart your holiday weekend early at the Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc. Revelers will enjoy craft cocktails and locally sourced beer and wine, as well as live music, life-sized games of checkers and Jenga, bocce ball and other immersive lawn games.Thursday, May 24, 5-7:30 p.m.The Bloc, 750 W. Seventh St.FreeImmerse yourself in African food and culture at the Taste Afrique: Food & Arts Pop Up this Saturday afternoon at Delicious Pizza. While free entry passes have already sold out, you can still make a reservation to participate in a paint-and-sip session led by Nigerian artist and entertainer Ofili Designs of the Wowo Boyz reality comedy television series.Saturday, May 26, 12:30-8 p.m.Delicious Pizza, 5419 W. Adams Blvd.$35 for 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. reservation