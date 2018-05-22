SOCIETY

The 3 best food and drink events in Los Angeles this week

The Bloc | Photo: Chris I./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From lawn games and craft cocktails to an African arts and food festival, there's plenty to explore if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Echo Park Eats at Echo Park Branch Library



Photo: star5112/Flickr

Tonight: Join The Food Truck Collective for a weekly street food fest. Taste some of the city's most popular food trucks while enjoying music and games.

When: Tuesday, May 22, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 W. Temple St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc





Start your holiday weekend early at the Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc. Revelers will enjoy craft cocktails and locally sourced beer and wine, as well as live music, life-sized games of checkers and Jenga, bocce ball and other immersive lawn games.

When: Thursday, May 24, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Bloc, 750 W. Seventh St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

African Food & Arts Pop Up at Delicious Pizza





Immerse yourself in African food and culture at the Taste Afrique: Food & Arts Pop Up this Saturday afternoon at Delicious Pizza. While free entry passes have already sold out, you can still make a reservation to participate in a paint-and-sip session led by Nigerian artist and entertainer Ofili Designs of the Wowo Boyz reality comedy television series.

When: Saturday, May 26, 12:30-8 p.m.
Where: Delicious Pizza, 5419 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $35 for 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. reservation

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News