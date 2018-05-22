Lake Arrowhead student, 16, accused of threatening to kill teacher

A map indicates the location of Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead.

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a high school teacher in Lake Arrowhead.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to Rim of the World High School shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sheriff's officials said staff members had already detained the student prior to deputies' arrival.

After interviewing the juvenile suspect, the teacher and several witnesses, deputies took the teen into custody.

No weapons were found in his possession, but investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition in his bedroom during a search of his Crestline home.

The serial numbers were altered on the shotgun, leading deputies to believe the weapon may be stolen, authorities said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of threatening a school official, making criminal threats and possessing a firearm. He was transported and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Deputy Sonia Olivas or Detective Russell Goines at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolarrestteenagerweaponsgunsschoolschool safetysan bernardino county sheriff's departmentLake ArrowheadSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News