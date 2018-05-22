FOOD & DRINK

Niche Cafes brings shakes, smoothies, coffee and tea to Downtown LA

Niche Cafe exterior | Photo: Niche Cafes / Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. One of Downtown's newest arrivals -- Niche Cafes -- is located at 6th & Spring streets.

Touting a mindful approach to beverage making, menu items include specialty beverages like Truth (iced or hot Nutella mocha topped with whip), Inspiration (iced or hot vanilla latte topped with espresso and caramel drizzle), and Bliss (chocolate covered strawberry banana smoothie).

According to Niche Cafes' website, each beverage is hand-crafted using locally roasted coffee and top of the line ingredients.
Photo: Yelp

Thus far, there's just one review on Yelp, which gives the outdoor coffee stand five stars.

Jessica B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 13, wrote, "We are so excited to have discovered this new gem parked along Abott Kinney. We ordered the All is One, which was amazing. So tasty, not too heavy and the perfect pick me up for a late afternoon treat."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Niche Cafes is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
