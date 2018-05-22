FOOD & DRINK

Coffee meets banking at DTLA's new Capital One Café

Photo: Joseph E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea-and do a little banking at the same time-has opened for business in Downtown LA. The new arrival, called Capital One Café, is located at 801 S. Grand Ave.

This concept from Capital One is equal parts bank and coffee shop, with in-person ambassadors that can help visitors open and manage banking and credit card accounts. The space also hosts money workshops and other banking events for customers.

However, even those who don't bank with Capital One are welcome to drop in for a cup of coffee. California-based chain Peet's Coffee is on-site with its full menu of coffee and tea drinks and pastries, and there's free wifi and seating for getting some work done.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Joseph E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 10, said, "The cafe just opened this week. They serve Peet's Coffee inside, which is a great option, adding to the array of coffee shops already found in Downtown."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Capital One Café is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.

Editor's note: While the Capital One informational site currently says that this location includes a private community room, a spokesperson let us know that it does not. We've edited the article to remove the reference.
