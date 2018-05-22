Yeah baby: An Austin Powers-themed bar and 2 other new businesses to check out in Glendale

Electric Pussycat
103 E. Broadway
Photo: Kevin t./Yelp
Electric Pussycat is an Austin Powers-themed cocktail bar and dance club.
With two floors of room to dance, you can get your groove on with fem-bots, Mini-Me and an Austin Powers impersonator.
Food and drinks are themed to match the movie characters, with dishes like like Frau (grilled cheese with Munster, white cheddar, sweet onion jam, sauerkraut, Texas toast, honey garlic butter), The Bigglesworth (spiced rum, Coco Lopez creme de coconut, pineapple juice, orange juice) and Man Of Mystery (rocks glass rimmed with kosher salt and chili powder, mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup).
Yelp users are still warming up to Electric Pussycat, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Yelper Julie H., who reviewed Electric Pussycat on May 5, wrote, "All of the staff was super friendly. They had only two actors that day being on Wednesday. They had a fem-bot, and they had Mini-Me there. Mini-Me is named Gabriel, and we sat and talked with him for a bit- really cool dude. They said they only have Austin Powers on Saturdays."
Yelper Kedar D. wrote, "Electric Pussycat is an amusing, detail-oriented Austin Powers pop-up bar. It also happens to have two vegan items on the food and drinks menu. I got the vegan oreo milkshake ($16). This thing is huge and a spectacle when it's served to you. "
Electric Pussycat is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.)
Rolling Factory
138 S. Brand Blvd.
Photo: Izza N. / Yelp
Rolling Factory is a new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, with a focus on rolled ice cream.
"With every order, you get a base flavor, a mix-in, one topping and one drizzling," as we covered earlier this month. "Base options include vanilla, chocolate, taro, coffee and cheesecake, and mix-in choices include various nuts, fruits and candies, which are complemented by more than two dozen toppings and drizzles."
Yelp users are excited about Rolling Factory, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ver S., who reviewed Rolling Factory on April 4, wrote, "This is a hidden gem in the area. If you have not had Thai Rolled Ice Cream, this is a great intro place."
Yelper Joey T. wrote, "I finally got to try some rolled ice cream that I've been seeing all over social media, and let me tell ya it lived up to the hype. Pick a base for the cream, something to mix in it, something to put on top, and then something to drizzle on. Oodles of combinations are possible."
Rolling Factory is open from 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Gold's Gym
3211-A Glendale Galleria
Photo: Gold's Gym-Glendale/Yelp
Gold's Gym is Glendale's newest work out, offering classes, cardio equipment, free weights and personal training.
This location includes amenities like saunas and steam rooms, towel service and even a Kids Club for the little ones.
Yelp users are still warming up to Gold's Gym.
Yelper Noah S., who reviewed Gold's Gym-Glendale on May 5, wrote, "This place rocks! A friend brought me in and I have to say it was quite nice! Great multitude of machines and gym equipment to use. Quite spacious compared to other Gold's Gyms I've been to."
Yelper Malisa R. wrote, "I love Gold's and the ability to go to multiple locations. I was super excited when the Glendale location opened. It's beautiful and has so many great amenities, such as hydromassage and towel service. The gym is very modern."
Gold's Gym-Glendale is open from 5 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.