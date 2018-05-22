ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events to check out in Brentwood this weekend

Brentwood Farmers Market. | Photo: Erin M./Yelp

By Hoodline
You don't need to leave the neighborhood to enjoy Memorial Day weekend. From salsa dancing class to cycling and the farmers market, there's something happening around Brentwood for everyone.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Learn salsa with a pro



Photo: Eventbrite

One of Los Angeles' top salsa dancers has his home studio in Brentwood, and this Friday, he'll have it open for beginners. From worldwide competitions to local dance teams and training sessions with celebrities, Panama-born Javier Campines has made a name for himself across the city. Now is your chance to learn from the best.

When: Friday, May 25, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Admission: $15 with specials available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cycle for men's health



Photo: SoulCycle Brentwood

Join the Boys of Brentwood, local Instagram celebrities and Lululemon ambassadors, for a workout session called the "I love you, man SoulCycle ride." Part of an ongoing effort to build men's health awareness, the event will be led by another ambassador, Lindsey Simcek. Attendees are invited to "bring your favorite dude."

When: Saturday, May 26, 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Where: SoulCycle Brentwood, 11640 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to reserve your tickets

Eat healthy at the farmers market



Photo: David Wilson/Flickr

The weekly market is in full swing, with fresh produce from across the region coming in. This time of year, look for the arrival of stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, apricots and more. There will also be a range of food vendors and locally made products available.

When: Sunday, May 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 741 Gretna Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Admission: Free
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News