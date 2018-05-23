FOOD & DRINK

Adventure awaits: Explore the 5 freshest new businesses to open in Venice

Photo: Wanderlust Creamery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the coolest new spots in Venice? From a worldly ice cream parlor to a plant-based culinary academy, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut in this part of Los Angeles.

Boca de Agua


1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Photo: Boca De Agua/Yelp

Boca de Agua is a spot to score cool ice cream flavors, frozen yogurt and more in Venice Beach.

The best part about indulging in Boca de Agua's frozen delights? They are sweetened with agave nectar and real fruit. Flavors based on Mexican treats like mazapan and chongos zamoranos beckon beachgoers and visitors to the shop.

Boca de Agua currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Monique B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 19, said, "The mazapan, chill lime mango and coconut ice cream are amazing!"

And Mira H. said, "Maria and Ingrid are awesome! These flavors are bomb and everything is made with love."

The shop is open during the day but is still working out its set hours of operation.

Planet Hummus

1301 Ocean Front Walk
Photo: planet hummus/Yelp

Planet Hummus is a new casual Mediterranean neighborhood spot located right on the Venice Beach boardwalk.

Using organic ingredients, the eatery's specialties include beef shawarma, chicken kebabs, falafel and, of course, hummus. The menu also features several vegan and vegetarian options. With spectacular ocean views, the location provides an extra special place to enjoy the sandwiches, wraps and plates.

Planet Hummus currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Food S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "This place is amazing. Very fresh and flavorful sandwiches. I got the house wrap chicken shawarma and falafels. Best in LA and friendly service!"

"It's so hard to find nice food on the boardwalk, especially organic!" added Yelper Dali A. "One of the best falafel I've ever had!"

Planet Hummus is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.

Wanderlust Creamery


609 Lincoln Blvd., Suite B
Photo: wanderlust creamery/Yelp

Score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt at Wanderlust Creamery. This newcomer -- which has several Southern California locations -- is a project from food scientist Adrienne Borlongan and attorney-turned-restaurateur Jon-Patrick Lopez, the business explains on its website.

Expect to see a rotating selection of ice cream flavors like a Thai-inspired sticky rice and mango, the Abuelita Malted Crunch with Mexican stone-ground chocolate and a Filipino-inspired Ube (purple yam) Malted Crunch. (You can take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

Wanderlust Creamery's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Michelle I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, said, "Well, I stand corrected! Ice cream can be awesome on a cold day. Quality, eye-catching indulgences here and a celebration of world flavors. The Thai tea and Ube are excellent."

And Anne A. added, "The competition is fierce on the Westside for artisanal ice cream domination. Who is the clear winner in the Westside now? Wanderlust Creamery!"

Wanderlust Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.

Plantlab


1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Floor 2
Photo: brittany F./Yelp

Looking to sharpen your cooking skills? Plantlab is a culinary academy created to meet the increasing demand for plant-based healthy cuisine, the business says on its website.

The school features a robust curriculum and world-class training designed to help students learn to execute and create dynamic dishes using organic ingredients.

Students can achieve their goals through state-of-the-art classrooms or through the culinary school's comprehensive online program. (Visit here for additional information and a list of courses.)

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp, Plantlab is off to a strong start.

Yelper Ran W., who reviewed Plantlab on May 5, wrote, "Took a raw cooking class here and had a great time. Wonderful teacher and learned a diverse amount of healthy and creative dishes. Super fun, highly recommend!"

Plantlab is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.

The Pie Hole


324 Lincoln Blvd.
Photo: The Pie Hole/Yelp

It's always time for dessert at The Pie Hole on Lincoln Blvd. This new addition -- which also has outposts throughout Southern California and North Carolina, as well as in Tokyo -- specializes in gourmet sweet pies, savory breakfast pies and specialty coffee drinks and teas.

On the menu, expect to see sweet pies like apple crumble, peppermint chip, Mexican chocolate, pear cranberry and the Cereal Killer cheesecake. On the savory side, options include a chorizo breakfast hand pie, sun-dried tomato mozzarella quiche and chili potpie.

Pair your slice with a Pie Hole blend drip coffee, espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha or nitro cold brew on draft. Catering service is available as well. (Check out the menu here.)

The Pie Hole currently holds four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

James W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 9, said, "The Pie Hole arrives on the Westside! Always enjoyed the downtown location, and now we have one in our neighborhood."

"So excited to have Pie Hole in West LA!" added Yelper Ian L. "I've visited their previous locations in Pasadena and downtown LA, and their new location is perfect! There is plenty of seating inside and street parking."

The Pie Hole is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News