New food truck Tacos Palacios rolls out Mexican fare in Toluca Lake

Photo: Tacos Palacios/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 10570 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake, the fresh arrival is called Tacos Palacios.

Billing itself as Los Angeles' premier street taco truck, this mobile spot offers a build-your-own taco bar as well as ready-to-eat options. Other offerings include burritos, quesadillas, sopes, flautas, tortas and more. A variety of canned and bottled drinks are also available.

The food truck will also come to your home or business to serve up fresh tacos to your friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and anyone else craving a bit of Mexican fare. (Visit here for more information on scheduling an event.)

With a solid five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new food truck seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Matt D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, wrote, "Quality burritos, awesome horchata, friendly service, all for a good price! My al pastor burrito and horchata were both delicious. Both guys working were personable and friendly. Definitely will be back soon!"

"This place is so good and the service is amazing!" added Yelper Michelle J. "Brought my food to my car after I ordered at the truck, which was so nice. They have an awesome salsa bar, too!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tacos Palacios is open from 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
