Learn music production, mixing and more at new Symmetry Academy in North Hollywood

A new music training program has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to North Hollywood, called Symmetry Academy, is located at 5739 Tujunga Ave.
The community-focused Los Angeles training program says on its website that it promotes creative music as well as diversity and individuality, while delivering tailored programs to fit students' individual needs.
Symmetry Academy's flagship training course in music production and audio engineering offers one-to-one mentorship over six months. Two-month courses range from vocal recording and production to synthesis and sound design, with a student-teacher ratio of 5-to-1. (A full list of courses is available here.)
With a solid five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new music academy is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Michael R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, wrote, "The facility itself is stunning! From the visual aspect, to its functionality. The rooms look and sound amazing. I can see artists thriving in this type of communal environment. The staff was very friendly, knowledgeable and certainly passionate."
"If you're looking for a program that is very affordable, and you get the SAME exact thing (and more) as other schools in the area, then I would go here," stated Yelper Claire P. "Not only that, but the school is extremely professional and has been one of the most positive aspects of my music career."
Head on over to check it out: Symmetry Academy is open from noon-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
