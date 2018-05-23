What will $1,500 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7453 Haskell Ave. (Van Nuys)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7453 Haskell Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a residents lounge. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and quartz countertops. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
7439 W. 83rd St. (Westchester)
Here's a 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7439 W. 83rd St. that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a small kitchenette and plenty of windows. The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5405 Fernwood Ave. (East Hollywood)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 5405 Fernwood Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, an eat-in kitchen, generous closet space, a ceiling fan, built-in storage features and large windows. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1623 N. Hobart Blvd., #4 (East Hollywood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1623 N. Hobart Blvd. that's going for $1,500/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, bay windows, a stove, two closets and ample storage features. Cats are permitted in this unit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
139 S. Saint Andrews Place (Koreatown)
Located at 139 S. Saint Andrews Place, here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,500/month.
The first floor unit features hardwood floors, a stove, large windows, a breakfast nook and ample cabinet space. On-site laundry and garage parking are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
