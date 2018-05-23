BUSINESS

Chipotle moving corporate headquarters to Orange County

The Chipotle chain logo is seen in this file image taken in Pittsburgh in 2016. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Chipotle is moving its headquarters to California, bringing new jobs to Newport Beach.

The burrito chain announced Wednesday it is closing its Denver and New York offices.

Over the next six months, operations will switch to California or be taken over by the existing office in Ohio.

The move is expected to affect about 400 jobs currently in Denver and New York.

Company CEO Brian Niccol says the move will help drive growth and allow the company to compete for top talent.

Chipotle has been working to rebuild its reputation after a series of food safety scares.

Company founder and former CEO Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in Denver in 1993 and the chain now has more than 2,400 restaurants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesschipotlemovingrestaurantsmexicanfoodfast food restaurantNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News