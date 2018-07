After 29 years, Surf Concepts is closing.The owner of the popular Manhattan Beach surf shop says his business couldn't survive the latest rent increase.This is the second location for the surf shop, which first opened its doors in 1989 on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.In 1996 Surf Concepts moved to its current location on Sepulveda Boulevard.Over the years it has sponsored local bodyboarding and surfing events.Surf Concepts will close its doors at the end of May.