Long Beach Salvation Army planning expansion

The Salvation Army in Long Beach is looking to expand.The Citadel Campus got the go-ahead from the Long Beach Planning Commission for its third and final phase.The plan calls for a 23,000 square-foot gymnasium and a youth soccer field.The 3.6-acre lot would also include new fencing and landscaping.The redevelopment of the Salvation's Citadel Campus started in 2014.The first two phases created a space for social services and a chapel.The Long Beach City Council now has to sign off on the plan.