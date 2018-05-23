BUSINESS

Long Beach Salvation Army planning expansion

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Salvation Army in Long Beach is looking to expand.



The Citadel Campus got the go-ahead from the Long Beach Planning Commission for its third and final phase.

The plan calls for a 23,000 square-foot gymnasium and a youth soccer field.

The 3.6-acre lot would also include new fencing and landscaping.

The redevelopment of the Salvation's Citadel Campus started in 2014.

The first two phases created a space for social services and a chapel.

The Long Beach City Council now has to sign off on the plan.
