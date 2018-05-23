Barricaded man in Venice home taken into custody

Los Angeles police detained a man who was believed to be armed while barricaded inside a Venice residence Wednesday night.Officers responded to a home along Ozone Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. after witnesses reported a man pointing a gun at a group of people walking past his window.About eight LAPD units responded to the scene, where officers worked to make contact with the suspect.Police said the man was later detained.It's not immediately known whether anyone was inside the home during the barricade.No further information was released.