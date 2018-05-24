Asian-inspired 7 Fusion brings hot pot, cocktails and more to Sherman Oaks

A new Asian fusion spot, offering hot pot, cocktails and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Sherman Oaks, called 7 Fusion, is located at 14235 Ventura Blvd. and features a full bar, outdoor patio and mostly black decor.
The hot pot experience involves dipping thinly sliced meats and vegetables into simmering pots of broth. The protein selection at 7 Fusion includes meatballs, beef, lobster and crab, with broth flavors like beef bone, citrus lime and vegetable. The bill of fare also features ceviche (halibut, lime and purple yam), a grilled octopus salad with fresh pineapple, and red and yellow curry dishes.
Pair your meal with wine, beer, tea or a signature cocktail like the Sexy Punch Martini (Tito's vodka infused with pineapple, Pama liqueur, Luxardo syrup and lime) or the Lychee Blossom (St. Germain, Beefeater Gin, lychee and ginger bitters).
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, 7 Fusion is off to a positive start.
"It is completely original," Yelper Jane B. said. "The drinks are spectacular. The food is a completely original concept from any place I've ever been. Similar to a Korean barbecue, but much sexier and trendier."
Yelper Leo S. added, "Great new restaurant for the neighborhood. Staff and manager are great, and the food is amazing. We had the steak bowls with spicy lemon sauce, which we loved."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 7 Fusion is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.
