FOOD & DRINK

Singing for sinigang: Chibogs debuts in Westlake with karaoke and Filipino fare

Photo: Daisy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a little entertainment with your meal? A new neighborhood Filipino spot has you covered in Westlake. Called Chibogs, the fresh arrival is located at 1925 W. Temple St., Suite 103, and features karaoke and comedy performances on weekends.

On the menu, customers will find homestyle Filipino dishes like kare-kare (oxtail stew with peanut sauce), pork belly sisig, and sinigang na hipon (shrimp in a Tamarind-based sour soup). Diners can finish the meal with deep-fried bananas served with ube (purple yam) ice cream.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Chibogs seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lorelle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Every dish is made fresh. The staff is very helpful and friendly. The ambiance is a karaoke and comedy bar so you will have entertainment while enjoying your delicious meal."

And Nathan D. said, "The food was really good Filipino food and the service was warm and welcoming. My favorite was the bagoong rice and the fried chicken."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chibogs is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessfood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News