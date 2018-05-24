Redondo Beach man's death investigated as homicide after body found in Western New York

Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, is seen in an undated photo. (KABC)

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The death of a Redondo Beach man who had been reported missing last month and was later found in Western New York is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Sheriff James Voutour of Niagra County.

Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, was reported missing on April 29 after he missed his flight to California from his vacation home in Buffalo and family members became concerned.

Rockett's body was discovered May 19 in the East Otto State Forest.

The official cause of death has not been disclosed, pending an autopsy.

The victim's stepson, Gregory Roy, was arrested on a weapons charge on April 30. Investigators have not discussed a possible connection between the arrest and the homicide.

Relatives said Roy was supposed to drive Rockett to the airport on the day Rockett disappeared. Blood was later found in the car driven by Roy and in the vacation home.

According to the family, ominous notes written by Roy were also discovered in the house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
